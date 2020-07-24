The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on September 12, the league has announced.

The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders’ meeting of this season on Friday, with the final round of games taking place on Sunday.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

The English Football League season will also begin on the same weekend, it was later confirmed.

The EFL regular season will conclude on May 8 and 9, the league said, with the play-offs to follow at the end of the month.

It means the season will begin behind closed doors, with spectators only set to return to venues on a socially-distanced basis from October 1.