The Confederation of the African Football on Monday released the fixtures for the first-round of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, whose preliminary round was concluded at the weekend.

CAF said in a statement that the first-leg matches will be played December 22 and 23, 2020, and the second leg played on January 5 and 6, 2021.

It said that first-named teams are hosts of the first leg.

Stade Malien, Mali vs Wydad Casablanca, Morocco

Teungueth, Senegal vs Raja Casablanca, Morocco

RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire vs Horoya, Guinea

AS SONIDEP, Niger vs Al Ahly, Egypt

Al Ahly Benghazi, Libya vs Espérance de Tunis,Tunisia

Gazelle, Chad vs Zamalek, Egypt

AS Bouenguidi, Gabon vs TP Mazembe, DR Congo

Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana vs Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa

Young Buffaloes, Eswatini vs AS Vita Club, DR Congo

Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa vs 1º de Agosto, Angola

Al Merrikh, Sudan vs Enyimba, Nigeria

Asante Kotoko, Ghana vs Al Hilal, Sudan

MC Alger, Algeria vs CS Sfaxien, Tunisia

Nkana, Zambia vs Petro de Luanda, Angola

FC Platinum, Zimbabwe vs Simba, Tanzania

CR Belouizdad, Algeria vs Gor Mahia, Kenya

According to CAF, the 16 winners of the two-leg first round advance to the group, while the 16 losers enter the Confederation Cup play-off round.

PANA/NAN.