The Confederation of the African Football on Monday released the fixtures for the first-round of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, whose preliminary round was concluded at the weekend.
CAF said in a statement that the first-leg matches will be played December 22 and 23, 2020, and the second leg played on January 5 and 6, 2021.
It said that first-named teams are hosts of the first leg.
Stade Malien, Mali vs Wydad Casablanca, Morocco
Teungueth, Senegal vs Raja Casablanca, Morocco
RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire vs Horoya, Guinea
AS SONIDEP, Niger vs Al Ahly, Egypt
Al Ahly Benghazi, Libya vs Espérance de Tunis,Tunisia
Gazelle, Chad vs Zamalek, Egypt
AS Bouenguidi, Gabon vs TP Mazembe, DR Congo
Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana vs Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa
Young Buffaloes, Eswatini vs AS Vita Club, DR Congo
Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa vs 1º de Agosto, Angola
Al Merrikh, Sudan vs Enyimba, Nigeria
Asante Kotoko, Ghana vs Al Hilal, Sudan
MC Alger, Algeria vs CS Sfaxien, Tunisia
Nkana, Zambia vs Petro de Luanda, Angola
FC Platinum, Zimbabwe vs Simba, Tanzania
CR Belouizdad, Algeria vs Gor Mahia, Kenya
According to CAF, the 16 winners of the two-leg first round advance to the group, while the 16 losers enter the Confederation Cup play-off round.
PANA/NAN.
