The following are all, but one, results from the first-round, first-leg matches of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, played on December 22 and 23, 2020.

The only result still expected is from the Renaissance of Chad/ES Sétif of Algeria match, which stands postponed.

First-named teams hosted the first leg.

Tevragh-Zeina, Mauritania 0-0 RS Berkane, Morocco

USGN, Niger 1-2 JS Kabylie, Algeria

TAS Casablanca, Morocco 4-0 ESAE, Benin

ASC Diaraf, Senegal 0-1 FC San Pédro, Cote d’Ivoire

Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Egypt 0-0 Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia

Al Ittihad, Libya 0-1 Pyramids, Egypt

US Monastir, Tunisia 2-0 Al Ahli Tripoli, Libya

Namungo, Tanzania 2-0 El Hilal El Obeid, Sudan

Sagrada Esperança, Angola 0-1 Orlando Pirates, South Africa

AS Kigali, Rwanda 2-0 KCCA, Uganda

NAPSA Stars, Zambia 0-0 UD Songo, Mozambique

Bravos do Maquis, Angola 0-1 DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo

Al Amal Atbara, Sudan 0-1 Salitas, Burkina Faso

Green Eagles, Zambia 0-2 Coton Sport, Cameroon

Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa 0-2 Rivers United, Nigeria

The 16 winners of the two-leg first round advance to the play-off round, where they will be joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

PANA/NAN.