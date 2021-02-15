The following are results from the first-leg, play-off round of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, played across Africa this weekend.
The first-named teams hosted the first-leg.
Enyimba, Nigeria 1-0 Rivers United, Nigeria
FC Platinum, Zimbabwe 0-1 ASC Diaraf, Senegal
Raja Casablanca, Morocco 1-0 US Monastir, Tunisia
Nkana, Zambia 2-0 TAS Casablanca, Morocco
Gor Mahia, Kenya 0-1 NAPSA Stars, Zambia
AS Bouenguidi, Gabon 1-0 Salitas, Burkina Faso
Asante Kotoko, Ghana 1-2 ES Sétif, Algeria
Young Buffaloes, Eswatini 1-2 Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia
AS SONIDEP, Niger 0-1 Coton Sport, Cameroon
Al Ahly Benghazi, Libya 1-1 DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo
Stade Malien, Mali 2-1 JS Kabylie, Algeria
RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire 0-2 Pyramids, Egypt
Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana 0-3 Orlando Pirates, South Africa
CS Sfaxien, Tunisia 4-1 AS Kigali, Rwanda
1º de Agosto, Angola vs Namungo, Tanzania – postponed
The second-leg of all the matches will be played on February 21.
According to the Confederation of African Football, the 15 winners of the play-off round will advance to the group stage to join RS Berkane, who advanced directly to the group stage as the winners of the first round with the best CAF 5-Year Ranking following Gazelle’s withdrawal from the competition after being transferred from the Champions League.
PANA/NAN.
