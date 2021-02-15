The following are results from the first-leg, play-off round of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup, played across Africa this weekend.

The first-named teams hosted the first-leg.

Enyimba, Nigeria 1-0 Rivers United, Nigeria

FC Platinum, Zimbabwe 0-1 ASC Diaraf, Senegal

Raja Casablanca, Morocco 1-0 US Monastir, Tunisia

Nkana, Zambia 2-0 TAS Casablanca, Morocco

Gor Mahia, Kenya 0-1 NAPSA Stars, Zambia

AS Bouenguidi, Gabon 1-0 Salitas, Burkina Faso

Asante Kotoko, Ghana 1-2 ES Sétif, Algeria

Young Buffaloes, Eswatini 1-2 Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia

AS SONIDEP, Niger 0-1 Coton Sport, Cameroon

Al Ahly Benghazi, Libya 1-1 DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo

Stade Malien, Mali 2-1 JS Kabylie, Algeria

RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire 0-2 Pyramids, Egypt

Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana 0-3 Orlando Pirates, South Africa

CS Sfaxien, Tunisia 4-1 AS Kigali, Rwanda

1º de Agosto, Angola vs Namungo, Tanzania – postponed

The second-leg of all the matches will be played on February 21.

According to the Confederation of African Football, the 15 winners of the play-off round will advance to the group stage to join RS Berkane, who advanced directly to the group stage as the winners of the first round with the best CAF 5-Year Ranking following Gazelle’s withdrawal from the competition after being transferred from the Champions League.

PANA/NAN.