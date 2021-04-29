Following the conclusion of Group matches (Day 6 fixtures) in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday, here is the list of qualifiers for the knockout stage/quarter-finals.

The draws are expected to be made on Friday.

Group A

1. Enyimba (Nigeria)

2. Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Group B

3. JS Kabylie of Algeria

4. Cotton Sport of Cameroon.

Group C

5. Jaaraf (Senegal)

6. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Group D

7. Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

8. Pyramids (Egypt)

Here are results from Day 6 final group matches:

Group A

Enyimba (Nigeria) 1-0 Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

ES Setif (Algeria) 1-0 Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

Group B

RS Berkane (Morocco) 2-1 Coton Sport (Cameroon)

JS Kabylie (Algeria) 2-1 Napsa Stars (Zambia)

Group C

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 0-0 Jaaraf (Senegal)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) 2-1 Salitas (Burkina Faso)

Group D

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 2-0 Nkana FC (Zambia)

Pyramids (Egypt) 1-0 Namungo (Tanzania)

How they finished in the groups

Group A

1. Enyimba (Nigeria) – 9 points

2. Orlando Pirates (South Africa) – 9 points

3. ES Setif (Algeria) – 8 points – eliminated

4. Ahly Benghazi (Libya) – 7 points – eliminated

Group B

1. JS Kabylie (Algeria) – 12 points

2. Coton Sport (Cameroon) – 9 points

3. RS Berkane (Morocco) – 8 points – Defending champions eliminated

4. Napsa Stars (Zambia) – 4 points – eliminated

Group C

1. Jaaraf (Senegal) – 11 points

2. CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – 10 points

3. Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) – 8 points – Champions in 2006 and 2015, eliminated

4. Salitas (Burkina Faso) – 3 points – eliminated

Group D

1. Raja Casablanca (Morocco) – 18 points

2. Pyramids (Egypt) – 12 points

3. Nkana FC (Zambia) – 6 points – eliminated

4. Namungo (Tanzania) – 0 – eliminated

The first-leg of the quarter finals will take place on May 16 and the second leg on May 23.

