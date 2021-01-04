Below are all the first-round, second-leg fixtures in the 2020-21 CAF Confederation Cup to be played on January 5 and 6, 2021.

First-named teams are host and first-leg results are in brackets.

RS Berkane, Morocco vs Tevragh-Zeina, Mauritania (0-0) JS Kabylie, Algeria vs USGN, Niger (2-1) ESAE, Benin vs TAS Casablanca, Morocco (0-4) FC San Pédro, Cote d’Ivoire vs ASC Diaraf, Senegal (1-0) Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Egypt (0-0) Pyramids, Egypt vs Al Ittihad, Libya (1-0) Al Ahli Tripoli, Libya vs US Monastir, Tunisia (0-2) El Hilal El Obeid, Sudan vs Namungo, Tanzania (0-2)

9 Orlando Pirates, South Africa vs Sagrada Esperança, Angola (1-0)

10 UD Songo, Mozambique vs NAPSA Stars, Zambia (0-0)

11 DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo vs Bravos do Maquis, Angola (1-0)

12 Salitas, Burkina Faso vs Al Amal Atbara, Sudan (1-0)

13 Coton Sport, Cameroon vs Green Eagles, Zambia (2-0)

14 Rivers United, Nigeria vs Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa (2-0)

15 KCCA, Uganda vs AS Kigali, Rwanda.

The first round first leg match between AS Kigali and KCCA could not be played after two of the 15 players from KCCA tested positive for COVID-19.

Thus, KCCA were not able to name the required 15 players for holding the match and subsequently AS Kigali were awarded a technical 2-0 victory for the first leg by CAF in accordance with the regulations related to COVID-19.

ES Sétif of Algeria vs Renaissance of Chad: Renaissance failed to appear for the first leg in N’Djamena following disputes between the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the country and the Chadian Football Federation, which prevented the club from playing the match in their home country.

A decision will be made by CAF regarding this incident.

The 16 winners of the two-leg first round advance to the play-off round, where they will be joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

