The following are the fixtures for second-leg in the preliminary round of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup.

The matches are to be played between December 4 and 6, 2020.

First-named teams are second-leg hosts, with first-leg results in brackets:

Tevragh-Zeina, Mauritania vs AS Kaloum Star, Guinea (1-1)

Renaissance, Chad vs CI Kamsar, Guinea (0-0)

USGN, Niger vs Yeelen Olympique, Mali (1-0)

Kano Pillars, Nigeria vs ASC Diaraf, Senegal (1-3)

Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Egypt VS Arta/Solar7, Djibouti (1-0)

Horseed, Somalia VS Al Ittihad, Libya (1-4)

Fasil Kenema, Ethiopia VS US Monastir, Tunisia (0-2)

Al Rabita, South Sudan VS Namungo, Tanzania (0-3)

AS Kigali, Rwanda vs Orapa United, Botswana (1-2)

NAPSA Stars, Zambia vs Ngazi Sport, Comoros (5-1)

Bravos do Maquis, Angola vs Étoile du Congo, Congo (1-1)

KVZ, Zanzibar vs Al Amal Atbara, Sudan (0-1)

Salitas, Burkina Faso vs Ashanti Gold, Ghana (0-0)

Green Eagles, Zambia vs Musongati, Burundi (2-2)

Coton Sport, Cameroon vs UFC Sokodé, Togo (2-0)

Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa vs AS Maniema Union, DR Congo (2-0)

Rivers United, Nigeria vs Futuro Kings, Equatorial Guinea (1-2)

Note: Sagrada Esperança, Angola walked over Mbabane Swallows, Eswatini – Sagrada

Esperança won on walkover after the Eswatini Football Association was not able to confirm the engagement of their representative in the CAF Confederation Cup by the CAF deadline. Sagrada therefore qualify for the first round.

TAS Casablanca, Morocco vs GAMTEL, The Gambia (1-0) – TAS Casablanca won on walkover after GAMTEL failed to appear for the second leg in Casablanca. TAS Casablanca qualify for the first round.

PANA/NAN.