The following are the results of Day 3 fixtures in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league.
The matches were played on Friday and Saturday across the continent.
Group A
Al Ahly, Egypt 2-2 AS Vita Club, DR Congo
Al Merrikh, Sudan 0-0 Simba, Tanzania
Group B
Belouizdad, Algeria 1-1 Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan
TP Mazembe, DR Congo 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa
Group C
Wydad Casablanca, Morocco 2-0 Horoya, Guinea
Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa 2-0 Petro de Luanda, Angola
Group D
Espérance Sportive de Tunis 3-1 vs Zamalek, Egypt
Teungueth, Senegal 0-1 MC Alger, Algeria
Day 4 matches will be played on 16 March.
In the group stage, each tie will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis.
The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage.
PANA/NAN.
