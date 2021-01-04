The following are all the first-round, second-leg fixtures in the 2020/21 CAF Champions league to be played on January 5 and 6, 2021.

First-named teams are hosts and the first-leg results are in brackets.

Wydad Casablanca, Morocco vs Stade Malien, Mali (0-1) Raja Casablanca, Morocco vs Teungueth, Senegal (0-0) Horoya, Guinea vs RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire (1-1) Al Ahly, Egypt vs AS SONIDEP, Niger (1-0) Espérance de Tunis,Tunisia vs Al Ahly Benghazi, Libya (0-0) TP Mazembe, DR Congo vs AS Bouenguidi, Gabon (2-1) Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa vs Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana (2-0) AS Vita Club, DR Congo vs Young Buffaloes, Eswatini (2-2) 1º de Agosto, Angola vs Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa (0-0)

10 Enyimba, Nigeria vs Al Merrikh, Sudan (0-3)

11 Al Hilal, Sudan vs Asante Kotoko, Ghana (1-0)

12 CS Sfaxien, Tunisia vs MC Alger, Algeria (0-2)

13 Petro de Luanda, Angola vs Nkana, Zambia (1-1)

14 Simba, Tanzania vs FC Platinum, Zimbabwe (0-1)

15 Gor Mahia, Kenya vs CR Belouizdad, Algeria (0-6).

Gazelle failed to appear for the first leg in Cairo against Zamalek following disputes between the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the country and the Chadian Football Federation, which prevented players and officials from traveling to Egypt.

A decision will be made by CAF regarding this incident on January 17, 2021.

According to CAF, the 16 winners of the two-leg first round advance to the group stage, while the 16 losers enter the Confederation Cup play-off round.

