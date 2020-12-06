All the 22 qualifiers for the first round of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league have emerged after the preliminary-round, second-leg matches were concluded at the weekend.

The matches were played between December 4 and 6, 2020.

Here is how they qualified with first-leg results in brackets:

Stade Malien, Mali 2-0 Ashanti de Siguiri, Guinea (2-1) – Stade Malien was awarded a 2-0 win as the match could not be played after four of the 17 players from Ashanti de Siguiri tested positive for COVID-19.

Teungueth, Senegal 2-0 Gambia Armed Forces, The Gambia (1-1) – Teungueth qualified on 3-1 aggregate.

ASKO Kara, Togo 2-1 RC Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire (0-1) – RC Abidjan qualify on away goals rule.

Mogadishu City, Somalia 0-2 AS SONIDEP, Niger (0-2) – AS SONIDEP through 4-0 aggregate.

Al Ahly Benghazi Libya walks over Mekelle 70 Enderta, Ethiopia – Al Ahly Benghazi won on walkover after Mekelle 70 Enderta were not able to get to Cairo, citing the Tigray conflict.

Gazelle, Chad walks over GR/SIAF, Djibouti, after GR/SIAF failed to appear for the first leg in N’Djamena.

AS Bouenguidi, Gabon 2-0 Forest Rangers, Zambia (0-0) – AS Bouenguidi move on 2-0 aggregate.

US Zilimadjou, Comoros 1-1 Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana (0-4) – Jwaneng Galaxy through on 5-1 aggregate.

Le Messager Ngozi, Burundi 1-1 Young Buffaloes, Eswatini (0-0) – Young Buffaloes through on away goals rule.

Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa 0-0 PWD Bamenda, Cameroon (1-0) – Kaizer Chiefs qualify on 1-0 aggregate.

Al Merrikh, Sudan 2-0 AS Otohô, Congo (1-1) – Sudan through to first round on 3-1 goals aggregate

Enyimba, Nigeria 1-1 Rahimo, Burkina Faso (1-0) – Enyimba through on 2-1 aggregate.

Asante Kotoko, Ghana, won on an awarded 2-0 win against visiting FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania (1-1). The second-leg fixture was cancelled following the visitors’ refusal to honour the game after two of their 16-man travelling squad were confirmed positive for coronavirus following a mandatory CAF test.

Al Hilal. Sudan 1-0 Vipers, Uganda (1-0) – Al Hilal qualified on 2-0 aggregate.

MC Alger, Algeria walks over Buffles du Borgou, Benin (1-1) – MC Alger won on walkover after Buffles du Borgou failed to appear for the second leg in Algiers.

CS Sfaxien, Tunisia 3-1 Mlandege, Zanzibar (5-0) – CS Sfaxien through on 8-1 aggregate.

Nkana, Zambia 0-0 Bantu, Lesotho (1-0) – Nkana through on 1-0 goals aggregate.

Petro de Luanda, Angola 2-2 Akonangui, Equatorial Guinea (1-0) – Petro de Luanda through on 3-2 aggregate.

FC Platinum, Zimbabwe 2-0 Costa do Sol, Mozambique (2-1) – FC Platinum qualify on 4-1 aggregate.

Simba, Tanzania 0-0 Plateau United, Nigeria (1-0) – Simba through on 1-0 aggregate.

Al Nasr, Libya 0-2 CR Belouizdad, Algeria (0-2) – CR Belouizdad though on 4-0 aggregate.

Gor Mahia, Kenya 3-1 APR, Rwanda (1-2) – Gor Mahia through on 4-3 aggregate.

