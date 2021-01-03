Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday defeated Akwa United FC of Uyo 1-0 in a Match Day 2 of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Israel Abia scored the only goal in the 60th minute of the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victory gave Rangers their first three points of the new season.

They had lost their Match Day 1 fixture 1-0 against Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Speaking after the match, Rangers’ Technical Adviser, Salisu Yusuf, praised his players for picking the three points at stake.

Yusuf said the match lived up to its billing, noting that his players gave their maximum attention throughout the match.

“It is our utmost desire to win every match we play in the league and I believe this will boost the players’ confidence,” he said.

The coach added that the three points won from the game mattered a lot.

He said: “It is not the number of goals at this point in time.

“We need the points and not the goals for now.”

Yusuf however urged the players not to let the victory get into their heads because they still have a lot to do in the league.

NAN reports that Rangers International FC will on January 10 visit Jigawa Golden Stars of Dutse in their Match Day 3 fixture.

Other results:

Kano Pillars 2-0 Katsina United

Heartland FC 1-2 Nasarawa United

Rangers International 1-0 Akwa United

Dakkada FC 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Sunshine Stars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Lobe Stars 1-0 MFM FC

Warri Wolves 1-0 Adamawa United

Played on Saturday:

Abia Warriors 0-1 Rivers United

Postponed till January 4, 2021:

Wiki Tourists vs Plateau United

Postponed till January 20, 2021:

Kwara United vs Enyimba International

