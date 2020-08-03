Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says starting the new English Premier League (EPL) season on September 12 is too early.

The former England international said his players run the risk of sustaining injuries, given the short turnaround between campaigns.

Chelsea trail Bayern Munich 3-0 heading into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Saturday.

Even if they fail to overcome the deficit, Lampard’s side will have little over a month to recover before the new season begins.

“I am guessing we will be told when we start and that will be dependent on how we go against Bayern Munich,” Lampard said.

“It is not ideal if we carry on against Bayern Munich – the players need to be given a break to play at the level and the quality product that the Premier League is.

“Even in a worst-case scenario, we don’t go through against Bayern Munich, the 12th (September 12) feels too early for me for the players to start playing again.”

Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Pedro picked up injuries during Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final and Lampard fears other players could meet a similar fate.

“The players need a break. That is why we have pulled two hamstrings and had players pull out of the game before this. I will like to think the Premier League will look seriously at that,” he said.

Reuters/NAN.