The knockout stages for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League begin with the quarter-finals getting underway on Friday.

The First Leg matches are to be played on Friday and Saturday.

19:00: Algiers: MC Alger (Algeria) vs Wydad (Morocco)

Saturday

16:00: Algiers: CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Esperance (Tunisia)

16:00: Johannesburg: Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) vs Simba (Tanzania)

19:00: Cairo: Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Second Leg

May 22, 2021

13:00: Tshwane: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Al Ahly (Egypt)

13:00: Dar es Salaam: Simba (Tanzania) vs Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

16:00: Casablanca: Wydad (Morocco) vs MC Alger (Algeria)

16:00: Tunis: Esperance (Tunisia) vs CR Belouizdad (Algeria).

All times are in GMT.

