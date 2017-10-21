2019: Top Kannywood Stars Converge On Kaduna, Pledge Support For Atiku

Top Kannywood stars converged on Kaduna on Friday night to pledge support for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 Presidential elections.

According to a statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity, Atiku Care Foundation Kaduna, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, notable among those at the gathering organised by Hajia Fati Mohammed, to celebrate her elevation to the position of North West Women Leader were: Prince of Kannywood, Alhaji Adams Zango, Rabiu Rikadawa, Abida Mohammed and Fati Washa.

Others spotted are: Sadiya Gele, Hauwa Waraka, A.B.H. Bafarawa, Tahir I. Tahir, Shamsu Cash Money, Abbas Sadik, Mama Binta, Binta Kofarsoro, Fati Yola, Fati Mama, Hadiza Kabara, Fati K.K., Director Shehu Jaha and Khadijat Hassan Sani.

In his remarks, the National Chairman Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abass, said that Hajia Fati was promoted from the position of Kaduna State Women Leader, to North West Women Leader of the foundation because of her commitment towards taking the foundation to greater heights.

He said that the foundation has grown and spread to not just all the states of Nigeria, but is also visible internationally.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation Kaduna State, Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani said that he was impressed by the support the foundation is receiving from important personalities in the society.

Danfulani said that with the influence the foundation is wielding, its impact on lives of the downtrodden would be even bigger.

In her remarks, Hajia Fati Mohammed said that she was grateful to all that turned up for the gathering.

She said that she would not relent in her efforts, but keep pulling support for Atiku, not just from movie actors, but from the entire society until he becomes President of Nigeria in 2019.

Several artistes from all over Northern Nigeria were on hand to thrill the guests with spectacular performances.