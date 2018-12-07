2019: South East already delivered to APC – Governorship candidates

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidates in the South East on Thursday in Abuja expressed optimism of emerging victorious in their various states ahead of the 2019 elections.

The candidates comprising Hope Uzodinma, Imo State; Uche Ogah, Abia State; Ayogu Eze, Enugu State; and Sunny Ogbuoji, Ebonyi State, had a closed door meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa.

Eze, who spoke with State House correspondents afterwards, said the visit was essentially a private one but great hope lies ahead.

He said: “It is purely a private visit to the vice president.

“There is nothing unusual about our coming to confer with our leader.

“Just a private visit and we are done.

“The South East is already APC.

“If you come to the South East, you will know that we don’t need any effort to deliver the South East.

“The South East is already delivered.”