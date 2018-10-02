2019: Sadiq emerges SDP Governorship candidate in Sokoto

Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq on Monday emerged Social Democratic Party Sokoto State candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq on Monday emerged Social Democratic Party Sokoto State candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Sadiq, the party’s sole aspirant, was declared winner through affirmative votes endorsed by party members from 23 local government areas of the state.

The Chief Returning Officer, Ahmad Umar, from SDP national headquarters, declared Sadiq winner unopposed.

Umar also declared Mustapha Gada, Maccido Usman and Munniru Maude as the party’s flag bearers for Sokoto East, Sokoto North and Sokoto South senatorial contests.

He also declared Umar Aliyu, Ishiaka Marafa, Fodio Malami, Sama’ila Abubakar, Jamilu Sodangi, Nura Aliyu and Shehu Umar as House of Representatives candidates.

Other State Assembly candidates declared were Nafi’u Sani, Umaru Maigandi and Aliyu Nura.

The Returning Officer, assisted by Sera Jonah, presented certificates to the candidates.

In his remarks, SDP Sokoto State Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Maifata, commended party loyalists for their orderliness and expressed optimism that the party would win in coming general elections.

Maifata urged members to mobilise more supporters in all parts of the state, stressing that the party’s candidates had good records to ensure victory in the polls.

Also, the SDP governorship flag bearer said he would soon make his printed manifesto public, noting that Sokoto State needed formidable leadership that would transform people’s lives in all sectors.