2019 polls: Postponement painful but in our best interest – Gov. Abubakar

Governor Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has said on Saturday that although the postponement of the polls was painful, it was done in the best interest of the nation.

Abubakar stated this in Bauchi in a press statement signed by his Press Secretary, Abubakar Al-Sadique.

He said: “The postponement is painful but l believe it was done in the best interest of the nation.

“No election is perfect and those countries that we are looking up to as having advanced democratic experiences, took several years to reach the levels they are today.

“Our electoral process has been improving by each election from 1999 when we returned to democratic rule.

We, therefore, urged the electorate to give INEC all the support that it needs to conduct an election that will meet internationally approved standards.

“We have no reason to express any apprehension over this postponement.”