2019 polls: Nobody can tackle Buhari on lack of projects – Gemade

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Barnabas Gemade, has stated that nobody can fault President Muhmmadu Buhari on lack of projects on ground to show ahead of 2019.

Gemade, who was responding to question on lack of projects on ground few months to re-election, said in Nigeria they do not campaign on complete projects, but on quality of governance.

He said: “In Nigeria, they do not campaign with completed projects, you campaign with the quality of governance.

“There are more abandoned projects in previous governments than there are in this particular government, and I belonged to many governments as you know.

“So I am confident in saying that on that basis, nobody can fault this present government.”

Speaking on the 2018 budget presented by President, Gemade agreed with the President that the 2018 budget is a Budget of Consolidation because it is 17 per cent higher than that of 2017.

Gemade, who was elected as a senator on the platform of the President’s party, the All Progressives Congress, said: “So if in 2018 he’s making a budget that is 16 per cent higher than 2017, it can rightly be called Budget of Consolidation and this means that improved expenditure.”

Speaking on the funding of Agriculture in 2018, Gemade said: “When you look at funding of agriculture, you should not look at it in terms of the Federal Government estimate in the budget because that is one sector of the economy that is spread over three tiers of government and also has an overwhelming percentage of private sector participation.

“All the peasant farmers today are participating in investment in agriculture and that is not quantified into the budget in terms of agriculture.

“It still has the highest allocation of our national income, so don’t look at it in terms of the N118 billion or so.

“All the States are also making budget for agriculture in excess of what the Federal Government will do collectively.

“The reason is that FG does not even own lands, the states own lands, the Local Governments own lands and the private individuals own the lands.

“They are the ones that are farming so bulk of the investment in agriculture as far as the Federal Government is concerned is actually a moderating investment where you sensitize the people, ensure the provisions of things like fertilizer, and promotion of improved seeds and research in areas of improvement of quality of farming is done, so I think that it is fairly adequate, you don’t need to worry about that.”