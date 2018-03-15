2019 polls: Guild of Professional Bloggers flags off Social Media Campaign

The campaign, tagged: #GetInvolved, is part of strategies adopted by the association to ensure that every eligible voter in the country is mobilised to register in the ongoing CVR.

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria has embarked on sensitisation campaigns to mobilise Nigerians to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The campaign, tagged: #GetInvolved, is part of strategies adopted by the association to ensure that every eligible voter in the country is mobilised to register in the ongoing CVR.

The campaign, which started on Thursday, aims at also ensuring that stakeholders plan the electoral process for a hitch-free 2019 general elections.

“The month long social media campaign, which is one of the 2018 projects conceptualized by the Guild, aims to ensure that every Nigerian #GetInvolved in the process,” Chris Kehinde Nwandu, President of GPBN, said.