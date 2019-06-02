The Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Uja Tor Uja, has urged Nigerians leaders to come up with profitable ideas for the growth and development of the nation.

Uja made the call on Sunday during the inauguration of the 2019 Easter Pilgrimage to Israel for Benue indigenes at the Pilgrims Terminal, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary also charged the leaders desist from every form of petition writing and come up with measures to implement projects that would help to solve glaring problems facing the nation.

The NCPC boss noted that Nigeria has more resources than many nations of the world, adding that Nigerians, especially Christian faithful needed to utilise these resources to make Nigeria habitable for all.

Uja, while performing the ceremony, advised the intending pilgrims to ensure they handed over the nation to God while in the Holy Land.

He urged them “to go Israel with the vision and power of God”, enjoining them to “be true ambassadors of Nigeria while in the Holy Land”.

He said: “I want you to be proud of the heritage God has given us, and He has given us well. No nation in the world can resist the force of Nigeria’s spiritual powers.”

The representative of the Governor of Benue, Rev. Thomas Shikaan, urged the pilgrims to pray for the peace of the land.

He advised the intending pilgrims to sustain a good reputation of the state while in the Holy Land “knowing fully well that none of them will abscond in Israel”.

The Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Murthar Mohammed, said the pilgrims should conduct themselves and shun every activities that would soil the image of the nation before its national bodies.

Mohammed, who was represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh said that they should expressed their convictions and seek God diligently as they embarked on the journey to the holy land.

He congratulated the pilgrims and further enjoined them to stay away from drugs and every contraband substance.

A member of the NCPC Board, Nkiru Ejiofor, urged the intending pilgrims to “go to Israel and come back with a transformed life,” adding, “let it not be a commodification journey, but a spiritual one”.

Ejiofor said that they should be of good behaviour, represent their families and the nation as well as to pray for the nation for it to move into the desired next level.

The inaugural flight of the 2019 Easter pilgrimage was made of no less than 350 pilgrims from Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Easter pilgrimage ought to have been held at the first quarter of this year, but was delayed due to the general elections.