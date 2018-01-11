2019: PDP doesn’t need campaign to win polls – Babangida Aliyu

As a result of the abysmal performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, coupled with the realisation by the Nigerian masses that the Peoples Democratic Party churns out people-oriented programmes, the former ruling party would not need much campaigning to take back Aso Rock in 2019.

A former Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum and ex-Governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, said this at his Abuja residence on Wednesday, when he hosted some executives of the PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum.

According to a statement by the Publicity Secretary, PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, on Wednesday, Aliyu said Nigerians have seen the difference and can’t wait till 2019 to liberate themselves from the chains of APC.

He decried the spate of insecurity that has bedeviled the country as a result of lack of ideas from the APC.

Aliyu stressed that for people across all demographics in the country to be carried along, there was the need to come up with a welfare system.

“APC government said they are doing N-Power for Nigerian youth but out of several millions of youth who constitute about 60 per cent of the population, only I think about 100,000 are captured by the programme,” he added.

The former governor praised the brain behind the PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum, while advising that the electorate are not just mobilised by the group, but are sensitised and educated on key issues.

Earlier in his remarks, the National Coordinator of PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum, Comrade Ibrahim Danfulani, said the group was given birth to after the PDP National Convention in December 2017.

Danfulani said: “Though it is a baby forum that was given birth to shortly after the national convention, we are 100 per cent on ground in Kaduna State, 30 per cent coverage of Katsina State, we have structures in Plateau, Rivers and Bayelsa States.

“We are poised on ensuring that PDP reclaims Aso Rock in 2019 and are working hard towards achieving that.”

Also at the meeting were the National Financial Secretary of the PDP, Abdullahi Mai Basira; Deputy National Secretary, Emanuel Agbo; and National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Also on the team of PDP @ Your Door Campaign Forum were Financial Secretary, Abdulganiyu Yahaya; Publicity Secretary, Jacob Onjewu Dickson; and Bashir Bello Dollars from the media team.