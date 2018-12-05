2019: Not Too Young To Run Movement to equip youth candidates for effective campaigns

The Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement on Wednesday said it would equip youth candidates to run effective political campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A member of the movement, Yetunde Bakare, said this while briefing newsmen on the group’s forthcoming youth conference on Power, Capacity and Politics.

Bakare said that the movement was driven by the need to restructure the country’s political system to address exclusion and institute inclusive politics and electoral competitiveness in the electoral system.

She said that it was imperative for the group to equip youth candidates because it was the first time most of them were contesting elections.

She said: “After the Not Too Young To-Run bill was signed into law, many youths indicated interest to contest; about 400 of them.

“About 400 youth candidates from the 91 political parties will be converging on Abuja to be equipped on politics, especially campaigns.”

Bakare said this would help to produce transformative youths in the electoral process.

Hamzat Lawal, another member of the group, said that the signing of the age reduction bill into law marked the beginning of a new era in politics.

Lawal said this would enhance democratic governance, deepen inter-generational dialogue and learning, reduce political violence and instability and fulfill an essential requirement of democracy.

He said it would also facilitate the implementation of the fundamental rights of political participation for Nigeria’s youth which formed 65 per cent of the population and 53 per cent registered voters.

He said that the conference which would hold on December 10 aimed at building the competence of the youths to help the network, share experiences and advocate for greater representation and credible elections.

Lawal said that the conference would also steer youth candidates away from the prevailing failure of leadership and governance.

He said it would equip them with the right attitude and values to deliver good governance and quality representation.