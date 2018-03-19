2019: Nasarawa Deputy Speaker declares for governorship

Hon. Godiya Akwashiki, the Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has declared his intention to contest in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The lawmaker, who represents Nasarawa-Eggon West constituency at the state assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress, made the declaration in Lafia on Monday at the APC Secretariat amid party officials and a huge crowd.

Akwashiki said he decided to indicate interest in the race to consolidate on the gains of democracy achieved by the current administration led by Governor Tanko Al-Makura and to offer more dividends of democracy to the people.

He said: “We all know there must be transfer of power by 2019 because in our constitution, there is no third term. So, I came here today to declare my interest in the 2019 governorship contest.

“I want to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Tanko Al-Makura’s administration.”

The Nasarawa deputy speaker explained that he decided to join the race because of his eligibility, experience in politics and after consultations with family, friends, political allies and associates who all encouraged him to declare.

Akwashiki said: “I am qualified and battle ready to go for the race in 2019. I have the support of my family, friends and lovers who gave me the go ahead to contest.”

He, however, appealed to Independent National Electoral Commission the executive and legislative arms of government, critical stakeholders and the public to ensure free and fair elections in 2019.

Philip Sheckwo, the APC Chairman in Nasarawa State, congratulated Akwashiki for declaring his intention, saying “only courageous, ambitious and determined politicians aspire to contest for gubernatorial polls.

Sheckwo said: “Today, we welcome you wholeheartedly because you are one of our members who are committed to the party.

“It takes courage, boldness for anybody to come out to say he wants to govern because there are a lot of things to be done to be governor.

“I salute your boldness and courage.”

Sheckwo added that he was happy with the declaration of Akwashiki, saying, however, that “whoever God eventually chooses, I will be happy and comfortable because all our aspirants are qualified.

He said: “All aspirants who indicated interest to run under our great party are qualified to rule Nasarawa State but election is in the hands of God.”

The state APC chairman assured that the party would provide level playing ground for all aspirants in the primaries, adding that the 2019 general elections would be a litmus test for the party in Nasarawa State, hence the need to work hard and adhere strictly by the party rules.

Sheckwo also assured that “the current governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, would not impose any candidate on anybody. There would be level playing ground for all aspirants contesting under the party”.

He urged the aspirants to thread carefully with regards to electioneering “because INEC is yet to lift the ban on politics. You can, however, consult stakeholders and follow stipulated electoral rules”.