2019: Muslim group urges Nigerians to collect PVCs

An Islamic group, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, has called on Nigerians particularly those who have attained the age of voting, especially in the South-West to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to be able to participate in the 2019 general elections.

The statement was made in a statement issued to the press and singed by the Executive Secretary of MUSWEN, Prof. Dawud Noibi in Ibadan.

The group enjoined all Muslim organisations to mobilise all Muslims who are of the voting age to collect their PVCs stressing that they will be expressing their national obligation if they do so.

The group noted that since the time frame of collecting the PVCs was limited, it becomes necessary for voters to do the needful within the time frame.

It said: “It needs to be reiterated that the window of opportunity for doing this is now limited as the exercise, according to the official announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission, will close on Friday, August 17, 2018. Therefore, those who are yet to collect their PVCs must see it as a religious and civic obligation to make genuine efforts to do so during the remaining days.”

It further called on all Muslims to show decorum during and after the elections and shun every form of electoral malpractice.

It added: “All Muslim candidates must ensure that they distinguish themselves as men and women of unblemished character and shun all acts that have hindered the nation progress and be ready to serve as good ambassadors of Islam.”