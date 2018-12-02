2019: Mbaka  makes predictions

The founder and spiritual director of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria, Reverend Father Mbaka, has predicted an easy win for Governors David Umahi and Ifeanyi Ugwuany of Ebonyi and Enugu States respectively, in the 2019 general elections.

The man of God who also said he had received a revelation of what would become of Nigeria’s presidency come 2019, however declined to name who would win the election.

Speaking during the Ministry’s Harvest, thanksgiving service and Bazaar held on Sunday at the Adoration ground, Umuchigbo, Iji-Nike, Enugu State, Mbaka noted that the forthcoming election would spring surprises as many presumed mighty men would fall. He added that he would make a definite declaration on the issue during the Ministry’s 31st December cross over night service.

He advised certain political leaders in the country to begin now to put together their baggage while looking for alternative jobs as heaven has passed judgement against them.

According to Mbaka, the Ebonyi Governor has concretely changed the face of the State in all areas, while his Enugu counterpart has brought unprecedented peace to Enugu State, a feat which had eluded previous administrations. He added that the opposition in the two eastern States cannot withstand in challenge, the intimidating achievements of the two Governors and advised them not waste their resources contending with the duo.

Mbaka who blessed all the political office holders and aspirants that attended the service, however, regretted that the current state of affairs in Imo State was not ordinary but indicative of curse induced leadership requiring divine intervention.

While he expressed his gratitude to the Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari for his recent donations to the windows and the vulnerable members of the Ministry, Mbaka advised the PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubarkar to humble himself and seek right counsel if he must achieve good success in 2019, adding that money cannot solve all things for him.

Observing that Atiku/Obi ticket was currently standing on a precarious pedestal, he admonished the PDP presidential aspirant not to neglect the “political horns” of Igbo land in his pursuit saying “there is the great need for dialogue between him and the Igbos”.

He harped on the need for always show gratitude to God and God’s prophets through whom they ascended.

Speaking on behalf of other special guests at the event, Governor Umahi described Mbaka as a young man reputed for his fearlessness in declaring God’s counsel all over the world.

He reaffirmed his love for President Muhammadu Buhari irrespective of party differences but emphasized that all pdp candidates deserved the support of all.

While appreciating the man of God for his great spiritual works, he pledged to return to the Ministry to thank God after his victory in 2019.

Umahi said: “It is very good to be thankful to God.

“I asked my wife to remind me that after we must have won the election with all the candidates, we must come back.

“We must come back if we must continue to grow.

“We believe that God is working miracles through you.

“You see, the president is my very good friend.

“Even though he is not a member of my Party, that does not mean that during election, he should become my enemy.

“I am supporting my party but the President still remains my friend and the wife is my wife’s friend.

“I agree with you if we see somebody who is good, even if he is in DPP, we should put him to test.

“But in Southeast, all the PDP candidates are good.”

Umahi later made a donation of N10 million to the ministry as well as material donations of 1000 bags of rice and tubers of yam as harvest proceeds.

The event was attended by Peter Obi, the PDP Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Umahi as well as the Imo APC gubernatorial canandidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma, among others.

Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo.