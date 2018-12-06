2019: Kwara Likeminds Political Parties set to pick consensus candidate

The coalition of Kwara Likeminds Political Parties has expressed their readiness to pick a consensus governorship candidate for the 2019 general election.

The coalition of Kwara Likeminds Political Parties has expressed their readiness to pick a consensus governorship candidate for the 2019 general election.

KLPP disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman who doubles as Democratic Peoples Party State Chairman, Prophet Maxwell Emmanuel, and Secretary, Oladele Oluseun Sunday, who is of the United Democratic Party.

Some of the political parties in the coalition included the African Democratic Congress, Unity Party of Nigeria, Restoration Party and Alliance National Party.

Others include The Independent Democrats, Better Nigeria Progressive Party, People’s National Congress, Young Democratic Party, Young Progressive Party, and Democratic Alternative.

The statement read: “We formed this coalition-Kwara Likeminds Political Parties (KLPP) to ensure emergence of a credible, competent and reliable governor that has capacity to bring meaningful development to the state, if elected in the 2019 general elections.

“Currently 25 of the 31 political parties that obtained governorship nomination forms in Kwara at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are part of KLPP.

“We are planning to select a consensus candidate to face other parties at the poll. KLPP will pick the consensus governorship candidate in a fair, transparent and credible process acceptable to all parties as well as their candidates.

“Consultation is ongoing among party leaders and other stakeholders to make the process hitch-free ahead of next year’s general elections.

“The potential candidate must be sound-minded with manifesto that has master plan to fast track development of Kwara state and improve wellbeing of the citizenry. The person must also be popular across party lines, especially among the electorates.”

The Coalition expressed optimism that the next Kwara State governor will emerge from their platform.

The KLPP chairman hinted that efforts are underway to meet some governorship candidates to encourage them to support the coalition in the interest of the state.