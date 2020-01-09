The Zamfara Fire Prevention Board said it recorded the death of 13 persons while 42 others sustained injuries in a series of fire outbreak that occurred in 2019.

The Deputy Director, Fire Service and Public Enlightenment, Alhaji Abdullahi Jibo, made this disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

Jibo said a total of 433 cases of fire outbreak were recorded during the year across all parts of the state, and records showed that, Gusau recorded the highest number of 198 cases.

Kauran Namoda zone had 90, Talata Mafara zone recorded 133, Anka office 18, while Gummi zone had only 14 cases in the year under review.

He said that the department had recruited 338 additional staff and they would soon be deployed to the Local Government Areas to resume duty.

According to him, the state government under the present administration of Governor Bello Matawalle, has provided the 14 council areas with brand new fire fighting vehicles.

Jibo also warned people using electrical appliances to take extra care, and stop overloading them to avoid short circuit, and they should switch off all their electrical appliances during power outage.