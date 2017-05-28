LATEST NEWS:
2019: Federal lawmaker applauds Amosun for support for Ogun West

FullSizeRender-1-e1496946110569.jpg
Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the lawmaker representing Yewa North and Imeko Afon Federal Constituency and the Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele, welcomed the decision, describing it as "long overdue, right , just and equitable"

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, the lawmaker representing Yewa North and Imeko Afon Federal Constituency and the Chairman of the House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Kayode Oladele, welcomed the decision, describing it as “long overdue, right , just and equitable”.

Oladele added: “We are enthused that in the true spirit of statesmanship,, equity and good conscience, Governor Amosun has deemed it fit to openly declare his unflinching support for Ogun West Senatorial District to produce the next governor of our state. Everyone is aware that since the creation of the State in 1976, Ogun West has not produced a governor and it is only fair and decent for us to also aspire to this office and realize it in 2019. I will also go as far as to say that there is no shortage of candidates who possess the competence and capacity to become the Chief Executive of the State; therefore, Ogun West indigenes are happy and motivated with the public declaration by Governor Amosun.”

Oladele, during the media interaction, also urged his compatriots in Ogun West to unite behind a single candidate in 2019 in order to improve their chances of defeating candidates from other senatorial districts who may want to contest the gubernatorial seat against them.

“Our unity in Ogun West is going to be on trial again in 2019 and the only way to avoid the mistakes of the past is if we all see this issue as a collective challenge by producing and filing behind a single candidate. Unity of purpose and loyalty to our shared dream should be the foundation of our vision. Through this and working together as one indivisible movement, there is no doubt that our aspiration is achievable,” he said.

It will be recalled that the Governor of Ogun State at the recently-held inauguration of members of the Consultative Advisory Councils for the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Authorities, vowed to openly support and actively campaign for a governorship candidate from Ogun West.

Amosun also told the audience that in the interest of fairness, equity and justice, he would not support or campaign for any candidate from the Ogun Central Senatorial District, which produced him as a two-term governor, nor would he support or campaign for any candidate from the Ogun East Senatorial District of the State.


