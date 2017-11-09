2019: Ebonyi APC drums support for Buhari

The All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi chapter, says it will support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“The Ebonyi chapter of APC would throw its full weight behind the President should he declare interest to run again,’’ Acting Chairman of the party, Chief Eze Nwachukwu, said on Thursday.

Nwachukwu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki that the party took the decision after close assessment of the achievements of the present administration especially in, job creation, economic revitalisation, agricultural revolution and war against corruption.

According to him, it is natural for the party to back Buhari, so as to consolidate on the gains so far achieved.

The chairman said the national leadership of the APC should prevail on the President to go for second term.

He said: “We have assessed the achievements of the present administration and have come to an undeniable truth that Mr. President has done so much in areas of physical infrastructure, war against financial graft, job creation, economic repositioning among others.

“It is only natural that the President is given another opportunity to consolidate on the gains so far made in enthroning genuine democracy and putting the nation’s economy on the paths of economic growth.

“We are going to mobilize both party and non-party members to support Buhari for second term.

“We are only praying that Mr. President will listen to the popular voices calling on him to throw himself in for re-election in order complete the good work that his administration has started.”

He claimed that the APC was ‘robbed’ of electoral victory in 2015, but assured that it would have a “clean sweep at the governorship and presidential polls in the state come 2019”.

Nwachukwu added: “We are set to take over the Government House in Abakaliki by 2019 and APC will have 100 per cent votes cast in both the governorship and presidential elections.

“Ebonyi belongs to APC and I am saying that APC will take 100 per cent of votes cast for the Presidential and governorship polls and we are going to prove this fact in 2019.”