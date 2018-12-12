2019: Buhari reassures on credible poll

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured that his administration would deliver on free and credible election in 2019.

Buhari gave the assurance on Wednesday at the 3rd Coronation Anniversary of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, in Warri, in Delta state.

Represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the President said his administration was working towards ending gas flaring by 2020.

Buhari who commended the monarch for entrenching peace in his kingdom also promised to develop the oil rich city and its environs.

He said: “Holding on to power is not my calling. I will ensure a free and fair election in 2019.”

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Abubakar III, commended the monarch for his peace building efforts.

Abubakar 111 who was a Special Guest of Honour, blamed the prevailing hardship in the country on bad leadership by successive governments.

He urged Nigerians to be guided by the promises of politicians ahead of the general election.

He said: “As traditional rulers we will always continue to promote peace in our various kingdoms.

“The electorate should vote wisely in the forthcoming general election.”

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his remarks said his administration has concluded plans to release N3.5 billion for the Trans Warri Road to boost economic activities in the area.

He also lauded the monarch for promoting peace and unity in the kingdom.

In his remarks Ikenwoli, said he was excited with the renewed unity among the Itsekiri people.

He appealed to the Federal Government to address challenges hindering the take-off of the Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “We are excited not just because we are celebrating three years as the 20th Olu on the throne of Warri Kingdom but also for the renewed unity among our people.’’