2019: APC women leaders drum support for Buhari

The All Progressives Congress women leaders representing Nigeria’s six geo-political zones on Wednesday called for support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The women, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in separate interviews in Abuja, expressed their determination to deliver votes for the APC Presidential candidate.

The women leaders expressed satisfaction with the leadership style of Buhari.

Rachael Akpabio, the APC woman leader of South-South, said the Buhari-led administration had restored peace in the Niger Delta through initiatives such as Operation Crocodile Smile by the Nigeria Army.

Akpabio said APC women in the South-South were determined to re-elect the President to consolidate on his achievements, specifically the Ogoni Land Clean up in Rivers.

On her part, the APC woman leader in North-Central, Hajiya Hassana Abdullahi, reiterated the commitment of APC women in the zone to vote for the party in the 2019 General Elections.

Abdullahi said the APC administration had laid a solid foundation for the development of Nigerian youths, and so, there was need to support the government to consolidate on its achievements so far.

Also speaking, the South-East APC women leader, Blessing Agboh, enjoined APC women in the zone to drum up support for the re-election of President Buhari to actualise the ongoing construction of the second Niger Bridge; as well as other critical infrastructure.

Hajiya Yahanasu Buba, the APC women leader in the North-West, promised to mobilise 11 million women from Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states to vote for Buhari in 2019.

The APC women leader of North-East, Hajiya Amina Manga, who spoke in Hausa Language, urged APC women to embark on a door-to-door campaign for Buhari to consolidate on the fight against insurgency.

Manga said women in the North-East would forever remain grateful to the administration for bringing succour to them following the challenges faced by women as a result of the insurgency, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission had on November 18 lifted the ban on electioneering campaigns for political parties who fielded candidates for the forthcoming general elections.