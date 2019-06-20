Plateau United FC of Jos on Thursday defeated Kogi United FC of Lokoja 3-0 to advance to next round of 16 in the ongoing 2019 National Aiteo Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Plateau United showed brilliant performance in the match played at the FIFA goal project of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Sikiru Olatunbosun opened scores for Plateau United through a powerful shot at the goal in the 7th minutes of the game.

Kogi United fought hard but they could not utilise numerous scoring chances in the first half.

On the resumption of the second half, Plateau United continued to lead the game, when Kabiru Humaru increased the tally in the 76th minutes.

Gyan Amos scored the third goal at the 88th minutes of the game.