The APC leaders disclosed this on Tuesday during a reconciliation meeting held at Jubilee Chalet, Epe.

2019: Again, APC leaders beg Epe members to work for party

Leaders of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State have again urged party faithful in Epe to work for the interest of the party and shun sentiment.

It came three days after Governor Akinwunmi Ambode visited the area and urged voters in Epe Division to vote en masse for APC candidates during the elections.

Ambode. who is from Epe, had visited to calm frayed nerves of some residents still embittered by his failure to get a ticket to seek a second term in office during the party’s primary election.

The governor had lost the bid to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who would fly the party’s flag in 2019.

Ambode, during a meeting with leaders of APC in the division, said it was time for the people to put events before and after the APC governorship primaries in the state behind them and truly unite for the party’s victory.

Ambode had said it became imperative for him to meet with the leaders to let them know that all members must submit to the decision of the party.

On Tuesday, other APC leaders came with the same message at the reconciliatory meeting.

Bayo Osinowo, candidate of APC, Lagos East Senatorial District, urged Epe indigenes to forget the past and support the party and its candidates for victory in 2019.

Osinowo said: “What has happened has happened.

“Let’s forget about the past and work for the future.

“Tomorrow is looking brighter and better.

“The party still remains.

“Therefore, we should all work collectively for its success.”

Osinowo canvassed support for all APC candidates across the state and pledged continued development in Lagos State.

He said: “No one should be aggrieved for any party decision.

“It is God’s decision because what has been destined to happen will happen.

“I, therefore, seek indulgence of all party faithful and loyalists to forget the past and work for the future.”

Also, Senator Anthony Adefuye, another party chieftain, urged aggrieved party members to forget about the past and vote for the party.

Adefuye said: “APC still remains our party.

“We should all join hands together to make it greater and better.”

Lanre Odubote, another leader in the constituency, urged all party faithful to rally support for the party candidates.

Odubote said: “The victory of our candidates is of utmost importance at this critical stage.

“This is the time to throw our weight behind the party candidates and ensure their victory.”

Earlier, Abdullateef Abdulhakeem, the Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, said God is the designer of everything in life, and what will be will surely be.

Abdulhakeem said: “I beg all our family and friends in Epe Division that we should all forget about what has happened.

“Let it be things of the past and move on.

“The interest of the party is paramount, let’s work and support the party agenda.”