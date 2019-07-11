Felix Owolabi, a former Super Eagles player, on Thursday praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria for advancing to the Semi-finals stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in a quartet-final match played on Wednesday in Cairo by 2-1.

Owolabi told NAN that the team have kept improving and progressing on every game they have played in the tournament.

He said: “We must give credit to the coaching crew and players for doing the country proud, I strongly believe the whole country is behind them.

“The players have improved in every of their matches in the competition and this only shows that they are ready to take up any challenge before them.

“The Super Eagles have got to that stage where you can’t predict them, when you list expect them to perform that is when they put up a spectacle performance.”

Owolabi, who plied his trade for Shooting Stars of Ibadan in his playing days, urged Gernot Rohr to fix the players in their rightful positions ahead of the semi-finals encounter.

He said: “The talents are there in the team, all the coach needs to do is playing the players in their rightful position for optimum result and he must do that with a Midas touch.”

He also advised the team not to be too comfortable with what they have achieved so far in the competition, noting that the task ahead is not over until they lift the trophy.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles will play either Algeria or Ivory Coast in one of the semi-final matches when both teams play later today.