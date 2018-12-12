2019: 689 JMPP candidates take integrity oath barefooted

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that JMPP, had at its inauguration, pledged to eliminate corruption and ensure absolute security in Nigeria through the instrumentality of the covenant of 12 Pillars of Oath of the party.

No fewer than 689 candidates contesting for various positions on the platform of Justice Must Prevail Party on Wednesday swore to an oath barefooted at the party’s convention in Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, the party’s National Chairman, Dr Olusegun Ijagbemi, stressed that the hallmark of JMPP was the 12 Pillars of Oath.

NAN reports that the oath was administered by a Pastor and an Imam.

Ijagbemi said: “The oath shall purge, purify and refine our new crops of revolutionary leaders to provide strong and trustable foundation, upon which we shall lay a new foundation for the glorious future of our great nation in particular and the black race in general.

“This is the key that holds the pace and destiny of Nigeria.”

According to Ijagbemi, the party has a presidential candidate, with a running mate; 28 governorship candidates and a total of 689 candidates contesting on the platform of the party for various positions.

He thanked candidates at national, state and local government levels who participated in the exercise.

He said: “I am particularly thankful to our special guests and members from across the country who have imbibed the zeal of the party and the spirit of sacrifice to make their trips to Abuja in spite of all the odds to offer their lives as collateral by taking part in the deadly 12 Pillars of Oath of integrity that kills if violated.”

He assured that the party would set out a clear and better alternative for the country.

Ijagbemi said: “JMPP is not for politicians. JMPP is for leaders with vision for a new strong corruption-free Nigeria

“I hereby unveil the slogan for our victorious campaign of ‘New Heaven, New Earth and New Nation’ as we enlist in the revolution.

“We shall operate as a family, with team spirit and ready with the mantle to deliver our nation from abject poverty in the ‘New Heaven, New Earth and New Nation’.”

Ijagbemi assured that the party would ensure absolute independence of the judiciary without interference from other arms of government if, elected into power.

He said under the JMPP government, the police and other security agencies would be equipped with gadgets to defend the rule of law and the territorial integrity of the nation.

The national chairman said the party would build a 26-feet-tall-concrete wall round the country to guard against Boko Haram, smuggling and other criminal activities at border areas.

He said: “JMPP shall unveil free healthcare throughout our nation.

“Nigeria, under our party, shall pay tithe of 10 per cent of national income to the widows, orphans, almajiris, those above age 70 years and the less privileged in our society, including the clergymen.”

In her remarks at the event, Dr Sarah Jubril, said taking an oath barefooted signified that all JMPP candidates are committed to the party’s sacred oath of integrity.

Jubril said: “This shows that it is not all Nigerians that are prepared to be deceived or to deceive Nigerians. They acknowledge the Almighty God and that anytime they take this oath, they are prepared to serve the Almighty God with their whole heart.

“In Islam and Christianity, the word ‘righteousness’ stands as a common word; obeying God. And it is high time we stop this deception of taking Oath of Office and Allegiance and not complying with them.”

She told NAN that the wives of the party’s flag bearers would also take theirs in due course.

She said JMPP was setting example on ensuring good governance while in position of power.

Jubril said taking off of the shoes signified that the earth is the witness, adding that it is in the earth people shed human blood in order to get to power.

She said: “They shed human blood directed by satanic forces or occultic forces, which are direct enemies to the truth,the love and the holiness of God. The sun is also a witness.”

She said the party would take the lead in the 2019 general elections.

In an interview with NAN, the Presidential candidate of the JMPP, Apostle Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo, said the occasion signified the elimination of corruption and abomination in the country.

According to him, the oath is an antidote to corrupt practices.

He added: “The corruption will first die in you, before it begins to die in others.”