2018 holds great promises for Lagosians – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday expressed optimism that 2018 holds great promises for Lagos and Lagosians, assuring that the State will record landmark achievements in major sectors of the economy in the New Year.

Governor Ambode, in his New Year message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, said that while the outgoing year witnessed a massive leap in terms of infrastructural development in the State, some of the reforms in key sectors of the economy will take full flight from the beginning of 2018.

‘We have good reason to be very optimistic about what 2018 holds in stock for our State and every Lagosian. The commencement and realisation of some of our reform programmes especially in the Public Transport, Environment, Tourism and Health sectors will transform the landscape of the State and improve the quality of lives of all Lagosians,” he said.

Ambode said his administration will not rest on its oars, but will continue to up the ante on infrastructural renewal, noting that the 2018 budget of N1.046 trillion, which is now at the House of Assembly for approval, will be dedicated majorly to completing some critical projects currently ongoing as well as commence some new ones.

Some of the key projects, the Governor listed includes the Oshodi Transport Interchange, reconstruction of the Oshodi International Airport Road, Pen Cinema Flyover, 181 Local Government Roads and other network of roads.

He said: “Given the fact that 2018 will be last full fiscal year of this administration’s four year tenure, our major focus will be the completion of most of the ongoing projects. We will also pursue the objective of strengthening the financial base of our State through various measures aimed at boosting the States Internally Generated Revenue. We believe very strongly that this is achievable without necessarily increasing taxes but by widening the tax base and ensuring that all revenues due to the State are collected through technologically driven tax collection and management system.”

Ambode urged residents to continue to support his administration’s quest to transform the nook and crannies of the State for good by voluntarily paying their taxes as and when due.

He said: “The dream of a new Lagos which we all desire is unfolding and we all have a role to play in this project. Our government is open to new ideas and partnerships, and we will welcome suggestions for better ways to do things and improve on service delivery to the people. We will continue to provide responsible and responsive leadership which is the hallmark of sustainable development in modern, functional and liveable cosmopolitan city like Lagos.”