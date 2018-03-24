2018 FIFA World Cup: Ex-NSC DG x-rays Super Eagles chances

A former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission, Amos Adamu, said on Saturday that the Super Eagles current form would boost the teams’ confidence in the 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Adamu made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

He urged the handlers of the team not to relent in ensuring that the team plays together with other teams at regular intervals.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria impressed fans in its preparation toward the 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign by defeating Poland 1-0 in an international friendly at the Stadion Miejski on Friday in Wroclaw, Poland.

He said: “Winning is very essential in building up a team psychologically; the fact that they have been wining will further boost their confidence and push them harder to try more.

“They have played two Russian bound teams and their performance keeps getting better with each match, it is very important that they continue to play together at regular intervals.

“We all have to keep supporting them and criticise them when necessary, as by so doing, they will focus on what’s important and shun unnecessary distractions.

“Nigerians are looking forward to an entertaining soccer in Russia.’’

Victor Moses’ 61st minute penalty kick made the difference as the Eagles fought hard to earn a win over world number eight Poland.