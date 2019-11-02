Sixty-eight students graduated with first-class honours during the 2018/2019 convocation of Bell University, Ota, Ogun State on Saturday.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, gave the figure at the institution’s 11th convocation, conferment of honorary doctorate degrees and presentation of prizes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 1,049 students graduated for the 2018/2019 academic session.

They comprised 68 with first class honours, 474 with second class upper honours, 328 with second class lower, 63 with third class, while 116 had postgraduate degrees.

Ojediran said the institution was responding to changes in needs of society by embarking on intensive research and development.

“There is the need for increased commitment to providing appropriate infrastructure to conduct excellent research and fostering knowledge development so as to create a positive future for higher education and society,” he said.

The VC said the university had opened a skills development and resource centre to empower students and enable them to positively channel their strength, innovation and imagination to human development.

He said the university was also at an advanced stage of reactivating a working relationship and collaboration with the ICT University, Baton Rouge, USA.

Earlier, Dr. Wilson Badejo, Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the institution, said within the 14 years of its existence, it had recorded remarkable achievement due to the unflinching support of the founding fathers.

He said the university would continue to make contributions to the development of education in Nigeria.

Badejo congratulated the graduating students, encouraging them to build on their accomplishment and be good ambassadors of the institution.

“I also want to remind you that a bright future can only come if you strive to be better than the best you are taking away from Bells University,” he said.

Hamzat Temitope, a student in the Department of Economics, College of Management Sciences, emerged the best student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.95.