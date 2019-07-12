Coach Majin Mohammed of Niger Tornadoes Feeders of Minna says his team’s target now is to win their remaining matches in the Nationwide League One in order to earn promotion.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja they needed to win the matches so as to achieve the target of promotion to the Nigeria National League.

NAN reports that the Minna-based side drew goalless with hosts Wazobia Football Club of Abuja in a Group F1 week seven fixture of the 2018/2019 NLO.

The result took them to 11 points from seven matches, after three wins, two draws and two losses.

Mohammed said he was happy his players drew the match, and they woud now need to win their remaining matches.

He said: “We will play our next match against Aklonsendi Feeders of Lafia next week Friday, and we will then fight to win our remaining two matches because we are targeting NNL next season.”

However, Paul Eze, the head coach of Wazobia FC, said his team was on a different level even if their aim now was to win their remaining matches too.

He said they were not fighting to get promotion but to remain in the league.

He said: “We will work hard to win our remaining two matches so that we will not be relegated to the league’s division two.

“We did our best in this game against Niger Tornadoes Feeders, but we still need to fight more even if we are not fighting for promotion because we don’t have any chance of gaining promotion now.

“Our focus now is to remain in the division one, and we are playing against Vet Rovers of Vom in Plateau in our next match.

“For now we have eight points and we are second to the last on the table.”

NAN reports that clubs in the NLO Group F1 are Aklosendi Feeders, Niger Tornadoes Feeders, Family Worship FC of Abuja, Supreme Court FC of Abuja, Vet Rovers and Wazobia FC.