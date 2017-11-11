2017 Nigeria Bankers Games to climax Sunday

All is now set for the closing ceremony of the 17th Nigeria Bankers Games as Fidelity Bank will face their First Bank counterparts at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex on Sunday in the football competition.

The tie will be the third consecutive meeting in the final between both sides.

In the semifinals, First Bank defeated United Bank of Africa 5-3 on penalties after drawing one-all at regulation time, just as Fidelity Bank beats First City Monument Bank by 3-1.

A novelty match between VDT Communications and the Corporate Nigeria Hall of Famers is slated to open the closing ceremony, just as UBA and FCMB vie for honour in third place match.

With ample representatives from all participating banks, EcoBank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Sterling Bank, UBA and Union Bank will sweat it out in athletics.

The athletes (male and female) will burn the tracks in 100m, 200m and the 4x100m finals.

Meanwhile, medals and awards presentation hold immediately after the football final at the venue.