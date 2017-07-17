17. July 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJuly 6, 20172min2

Related Articles

FootballSport

NPFL: 3SC beat Katsina United, move away from relegation zone

FootballSport

NPFL leaders Plateau United falter again, MFM reduce gap

FootballSport

First half goals hand Kano Pillars victory over Rangers

Sport

200 athletes arrive for CAA Grand Prix

FootballSport

Nolito completes £8m Sevilla move 

FootballSport

Wolves table N1.2b for Omeruo 

FootballSport

Rufai ’forgives’ Baggio

FootballSport

2017 ITTF World Cup: Quadri needs quality coach – Oladapo

Aruna-Quadri1.jpg
Oladapo, who was in Agadir, Morocco when Quadri beat Assar 4-3 in the men’s singles final, admitted that the country is yet to realise that players are not coming through due to lack of quality coaching.
Having watched Aruna Quadri played without a coach and was able to defeat Egypt’s Omar Assar with his coach beside him, the Vice President of African Table Tennis Federation, Olabanji Oladapo, believes the ITTF Africa Cup champion needs a quality and world class coach to excel at this year’s ITTF World Cup.
Oladapo, who was in Agadir, Morocco when Quadri beat Assar 4-3 in the men’s singles final, admitted that the country is yet to realise that players are not coming through due to lack of quality coaching.
He said: “It is known fact that we lack quality coaching in Nigeria as we don’t have the coach that can handle the likes of Aruna Quadri. I watched the final between Quadri and Assar and it was technically balanced. I know that he needs highly technically sound coach to excel at the World championships. Nigeria don’t have a coach of that calibre and we need to get one if we need more of Quadri to come through our system as we have many Quadris rotting away in our system.”
Oladapo, who is a board member of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, added: “As it is Aruna Quadri needs a world class to tutor him at the ITTF World Cup because his quality is beyond what any local coach can handle for now and this is why attention must be given seriously to coaching in Nigeria and that is really what is affecting our players. They (coaches) don’t have the wherewithal to impart knowledge on our players while there is need to engage a top class coach to cater for the national teams at all levels.”
Quadri and Egypt’s Dina Meshref will represent Africa at the ITTF World Cups in Belgium and Canada respectively later in the year.
Advertisements

previousKanu light up FIFA U-17 World Cup draw

nextNiger, WRAN partner to expose lazy health workers

2 comments

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Breaking: Top Ijesha Chief and socialite, Lomi Abiola, is dead

I don’t know why policemen are harassing my ex-lover – UK-based Nigerian

The courts and internal democracy in Nigeria, by Muiz Banire

Newsletter

Categories
Advertisements