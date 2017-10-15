2017 ITTF World Cup: Quadri hires German tactician

Former German national handler, Martin Adomeit, has been hired to coach Aruna Quadri at the 2017 ITTF World Cup holding on October 20 to 22 in Liege, Belgium.

It was Joola, a sports manufacturing firm, that secured the services of the German coach for the Nigerian player.

Joola, the Germany-based firm that has continued to kit the Nigerian, decided to hire the German coach just like they did in 2014 when the same tactician tutored Quadri to become the first African to make it to the quarterfinal stage of the ITTF World Cup.

Adomeit was part of Nigeria’s technical crew to the 2015 African Games, where Nigeria humbled Egypt to win the men’s team event of the tournament.

He had guided the German women’s team to three consecutive European league titles as well as winning the 1998 and 1999 European Ladies Team Championship.

The former Sporting Director of Luxembourg had also handled the Belgium national team from 2008 to 2010.

The 53-year-old Dortmund-born coach is an A-licensed coach who studied at the German Sport University in Cologne.