201 residents land in hospitals after inhaling chemicals in Kano

Two hundred and one residents of Sharada Quarters, Kano were on Friday reportedly hospitalised after inhaling chemicals from a cylinder dismantled by metal scrappers.

The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in Kano, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed this.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the victims were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Sharada Industrial Hospital and Ja’en Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Abdullahi, who confirmed confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano, said: “The cylinder chemical explosion occurred on Friday at about 4pm at Sharada Industrial Area.

“The victims were suffocated and unconscious.”

A witness, Sani Muhammad, said the victims collapsed and became unconscious after inhaling toxic substance from the cylinder dismantled by some metal scrappers.

He said the chemicals contained in the cylinder escaped into the air and made those who inhaled it to become unconscious.

The Chief Medical Director of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Dr. Hussaini Muhammad, said they received over 70 victims out of which 65 were now in stable condition.

“Thirty-five victims received treatment at Sharada Industrial Hospital and 96 at Ja’en Hospital,” Muhammad added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Faruk, visited the victims at the hospital.

Faruk was represented by the Humanitarian Affairs Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

The Minister commended the hospitals managements, NEMA, Kano state Emergency Management Agency and Nigerian Red Cross for their support to the victims during the incident.

She assured that the ministry would support the victims.

NAN reports that NEMA, Nigerian Red Cross and Kano State Emergency Management Agency were part of the rescue team.

—