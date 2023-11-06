200 Level female student found dead in her hostel

A 200 Level female student of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, simply identified as Adaeze, has been found dead in her off campus apartment in Aluu Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The Accounting student was discovered dead on November 3, 2023 by fellow students in the off campus hostel.

The door of Adaeze’s room was said to have been forced open when did not respond to calls by her colleagues.

Said to have been found beside her was a bottle of a popular insecticide, sniper.

The Dean of Students Affairs, UNIPORT, Prof. Chima Wokocha, confirmed the incident.

Wokocha said when the management of the university, Adaeze’s parents and the police visited the apartment.

He said: “Her body was brought to the Chief Lulu-Briggs Health Centre by people who live around her in her lodge.

“She didn’t die in the university hostel.

“She died in her off-campus residence in Aluu and the scene of the crime was visited by the management of the university, including my humble self.

“The police were there with us also.

“We acknowledge the fact that she had taken a substance and passed out because there was a bottle of a substance that was found by her side.

“The parents have come there and I think they are making arrangements to take the body.”