200 benefit from Ikeja Electric medical outreach

More than 200 residents of Lagos State on Thursday benefited from a medical outreach organised by Ikeja Electric in partnership with Exton Mobile Limited and 11 other United States-based medical practitioners.

Dr. Olawepo Olajide led the US-based medical experts who participated in the outreach.

The medical outreach was held at the IE’s Oshodi Model Business Unit on Okota Road and the Egbeda Undertaking Office on Idimu Road.

The Business Manager, Akowonjo Business Unit, Ikeja Electric, Olanrewaju Yusuf, said the outreach was part of given back to the society.

Yusuf said: “For us at Ikeja Electric, this is part of given back to the society. Looking at the well-being of our customers, making sure that they are happy and fit to enjoy the services we have. If you look at the coverage of the medical outreach, it focused on diseases like malaria, diabetes, hypertension, etc. Statistics have shown that they take more lives than diseases like HIV and AIDS.

“Our emphasis is, let us look at problems that touch on the society where it really does matter. Our intention is bringing enlightenment to the people and actually providing some care on the spot over these couple of days.”

On his part, Olajide said his team made big sacrifices coming to the country, although their hospital, St. Croix, in the US, was affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

He said: “I am stationed in New York, United States and I also work in the US Virgin Islands. The people we brought along with us, the nurses are mainly from St. Croix of United States Virgin Islands.

“It is so amazing that we were able to make this trip because we are almost cancelling this trip. This trip has been planned about a year ago. Unfortunately about a month ago, we encountered two hurricanes which are Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

“Both hurricanes affected the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. And the first one devastated most of the hospital in St. Thomas which is part of US Virgin Islands, and the second one affected St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. John and Puerto Rico.”

Similarly, the Managing Director of Exton Monitor Limited, Kayode Adeoti, explained the benefits of the medical outreach programme.

Adeoti said: “We are partners to Ikeja Electric. We are consultants and we importantly provide solutions in the area of customer engagement that will improve the relationship of Ikeja Electric with consumers. Ikeja electric cares about the health of customers.”