200 beneficiaries receive NDDC foreign postgraduate scholarships

The Niger Delta Development Commission has awarded foreign post graduate scholarships to 200 successful candidates for its 2025 scholarship programme.



The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, observed that the 200 beneficiaries underwent a qualification process that was free from political interferences or external influences.



He stated: “The panel, which was constituted to carry out this qualification process, worked hard to produce the best candidates. I want to commend the panellists for doing a great job. They raised the bar, leading to the best results”



Ogbuku announced that last year, one of the beneficiaries of the NDDC foreign scholarship programme produced the best results, which is an indication of quality in the selection process.



He added that, barring unforeseen circumstances, the Commission would consider resuming the award of scholarships for doctoral studies given the brilliant performance of the past beneficiaries.



He further described the programme as one of the NDDC’s obligations aimed at improving the successes of the Commission and exposing the people of the region to the experience and development of other civilisations.

He admonished the beneficiaries to refrain from criminality and any other act that could tarnish the image of the Commission and the country as a whole.



The programme consultant, Chief Godson Idozo, in his remarks, hinted that 30,000 persons applied for the programme, and 6,000 were shortlisted for the aptitude test. At the same time, 200 applicants hit the foreign scholarship award merit lists.



The NDDC Director of Education, Health, and Social Services, Dr George Uzonwanne, congratulated the beneficiaries for passing through the various stages of the examination process, while urging them to remain focused and determined in their academic pursuits.



The Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, and the Managing Director took turns to present award letters to the successful candidates.

