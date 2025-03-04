20-yr-old man arrested for killing mother in Bauchi

The Bauchi Police Command said it has apprehended a 20-year-old man (name withheld) for the alleged murder of his mother.

According to police report, the suspect killed his 40-year-old mother, Salama Abdullahi, with a pestle in Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the command, CSP Ahmed Wakil, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

CSP Wakil said the suspect allegedly attacked the deceased with a pestle after the altercation between them, causing injuries in parts of her body.

“On February 24, members of the Peace and Security Committee in the Abujan Kwata area of Bauchi around 3:00 pm reported the incident to the police headquarters.

“That a 20-year-old suspect of the same resident allegedly assaulted his 40-year-old biological mother with a heavy pestle, resulting in fractures to both of her hands as well as other bodily injuries.

“Receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Abdullahi Muazu, promptly led a team of detectives to the scene and subsequently transported the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, a medical professional later confirmed her death, while initial investigations suggested that the altercation between the suspect and his mother precipitated the assault,” he said.

He said the police had recovered the pestle, while the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed, directed a thorough investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Wakili said the suspect would be charged in court on completion of the investigation.

