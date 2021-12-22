20 years after: Bola Ige’s family holds Communion Service in Ibadan

All is now set for the family left behind by the late Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Ajibola Ige to hold a memorial communion service at St Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in his honour on Thusday, December 23, 2021.

The former governor of the state was assassinated exactly 20 years ago in his Bodija, Ibadan home by yet to be identified gunmen.

Architect Muyiwa Ige, the scion of the family informed newsmen that the thanksgiving event will start by 1pm.

Said the former Osun State commissioner, “We are hopeful that close associates of our late dad will honour us with their presence at the church on Thursday. It will be brief.”

He also added that a stage play will be on at the same time at the Wole Soyinka Arts Theater inside the University of Ibadan. The theme of the play is Ige: From Kaduna Boy to Cicero of Esa Oke.