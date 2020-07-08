The Taraba State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old housewife, Halima Ali, for cutting off the penis of her husband, Umar Ali, in Tella community of Gassol Local Government Area.

The suspect was paraded on Wednesday by the police.

Halima was reported to have drugged her husband, who fell asleep, to enable her cut off his penis.

The spokesman of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, who paraded Halima, said the couple quarrelled a day before the incident.

Misal said the suspect will soon be charged to court.

Umar is said to be recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in Gombe State.

Halima told newsmen that jealousy led her to the act.

She said she had been married to Umar for 10 years and they have four children together.

She, however, said she could not stand to see him marry another woman.