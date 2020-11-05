A 20-year-old suspected ritual killer, Festus Simon, accused of killing a 12-year-old boy in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, had been apprehended by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on November 4, 2020 following information received by the police at Sotubo Divisional Headquarters, Sagamu, that the suspect, who killed his victim on October 1, 2020, fled his residence at Iyana Church area of Iwo Road, Ibadan to Simawa area of Ogun State under the pretence of looking for job in order to evade arrest.

Information further revealed that Simon has been on the wanted list of Oyo State Police Command in connection with the killing of the 12-year-old boy.

His accomplice has since been arrested.

Upon the information, the DPO, Sotubo Division, SP Samuel Adefolalu, quickly led his detectives to his hiding place, where Simon was arrested.

Simon has made useful statement to the detective, while the Oyo State Police Command had been contacted for onward transfer of the suspect.

The Commissioner of the Ogun State Police Command, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has warned that Ogun State will never be a safe haven to any criminal “because the best form of community policing is what we practice here, thereby making it difficult for any criminal to hibernate anywhere in the state”.